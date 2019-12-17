White scores 19 to carry Portland over Florida A&M 66-60

Portland (8-3) led for most of the game but could not shake the Rattlers until Adams made five free throws down the stretch to secure the win. Florida A&M’s only lead came after the Rattlers opened the second period on an 8-0 run to go ahead 39-33. A white jumper followed by a Fahrensohn layup gave the Pilots the lead for good 40-39 with 15:57 remaining in the game.