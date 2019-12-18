Deadly shooting in Lake Worth Beach

Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 1100 block of 5th Avenue S. around 9:15 a.m. and found a male deceased from a gunshot wound.
No other details, including the identity of the deceased, what led to the shooting, or suspect information have been released.
Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating.
If you have any information that can help law enforcement, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2019