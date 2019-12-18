Driver crashes into Delray Beach church

A driver caused a major mess on Wednesday afternoon when authorities say he crashed into a Delray Beach church.
According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, an elderly man trying to go around a roundabout lost control and plowed through a wall at Ebenezer Wesleyan Methodist Church, located at 201 SW 6th Avenue.
Photos showed the front end of a Toyota Camry smashed through a wall, and chunks of debris, including cinder blocks and drywall, scattered around a prayer area.
Fire Rescue officials said the driver was not hurt, and the church was not occupied at the time of the wreck.
Delray Beach police are investigating what caused the driver to lose control.
