Student dies in crash involving school bus near West Palm Beach

A 15-year-old female student died in a crash involving a school bus in suburban West Palm Beach on Wednesday morning, authorities say.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Haverhill Road.
According to a crash report, the school bus had a green light and was making a right turn onto Havervill Road. As the light was changing, 15-year-old Natasha Dwyer entered the crosswalk in front of the bus, and was struck and run over.
Fire Rescue officials said the teen was trapped underneath the bus and dragged a short distance.
Dwyer was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center as a trauma alert, where she tragically passed away.
The bus driver has been identified as Faniel Vilneus. No one else was injured in the crash, authorities said.
The investigation is still in its preliminary stages.
