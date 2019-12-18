JFK Medical Center North suspends mammograms

The Breast Institute at JFK Medical Center North Campus has stopped providing mammography services while we implement a comprehensive plan to improve these services. We are notifying patients who have received scans at our hospital. For patients who had a mammogram during the review period, we are working diligently to have these re-read or re-done, if necessary, at no cost to patients. It's important to note that this change only affects mammography services; the hospital remains accredited by the Joint Commission, and we're working closely with the American College of Radiology to improve our mammography services.

