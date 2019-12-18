Palm Beach County class of 2020 graduation schedule

The Class of 2020 graduation schedule for Palm Beach County School District has been announced.Graduation ceremonies can be seen live on The Education Network (T.E.N.), viewable on channel #235 on Comcast/Xfinity and channel #99 on AT&T/U-verse.
There will be added security measures this year if you’re attending in person.Guests will be screened and bags are subject to search.
In order to expedite entry, guests are asked to refrain from bringing large bags, purses or backpacks. Clear bags are acceptable.
You are asked to arrive early to accommodate these measures. Dates and times are subject to change.
Ceremonies are planned for approximately 14,000 graduates of 32 schools and academies across Palm Beach County.
Legend:
- Date
- Time
- School Name
- Ceremony Location
Monday, May 11
6:00 p.m.
Palm Beach Virtual School
Dreyfoos School of the Arts
Tuesday, May 12
2:00 p.m.
Indian Ridge
Indian Ridge
6:00 p.m.
Village Academy
Plumosa School of the Arts
Wednesday, May 13
1:00 p.m.
Royal Palm School
Royal Palm School
Thursday, May 14
5:00 p.m.
Take Stock in Children
Fairgrounds
8:00 p.m.
Adult Education
Fairgrounds
Friday, May 15
12:00 p.m.
Dreyfoos
Fairgrounds
6:00 p.m.
Royal Palm Beach
Fairgrounds
Saturday, May 16
8:00 a.m.
Atlantic
Fairgrounds
1:00 p.m.
Boynton Beach
Fairgrounds
6:00 p.m.
Boca
Fairgrounds
Monday, May 18
8:00 a.m.
John I. Leonard
Fairgrounds
1:00 p.m.
Palm Beach Gardens
Fairgrounds
6:00 p.m.
Lake Worth
Fairgrounds
Tuesday, May 19
8:00 a.m.
Jupiter
Fairgrounds
1:00 p.m.
Palm Beach Central
Fairgrounds
6:00 p.m.
Spanish River
Fairgrounds
Wednesday, May 20
8:00 a.m.
Santaluces
Fairgrounds
12:00 p.m.
Wellington
Fairgrounds
4:00 p.m.
Seminole Ridge
Fairgrounds
7:00 p.m.
Pahokee
On Campus
Thursday, May 21
8:00 a.m.
Forest Hill
Fairgrounds
1:00 p.m.
West Boca
Fairgrounds
5:00 p.m.
Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy
Fairgrounds
8:00 p.m.
Inlet Grove
Fairgrounds
Tuesday, May 26
8:00 a.m.
Park Vista
Fairgrounds
1:00 p.m.
Suncoast
Fairgrounds
6:00 p.m.
Palm Beach Lakes
Fairgrounds
Wednesday, May 27
8:00 a.m.
William T. Dwyer
Fairgrounds
1:00 p.m.
Olympic Heights
Fairgrounds
5:00 p.m.
South Tech
Fairgrounds
7:00 p.m.
Glades Central
On Campus