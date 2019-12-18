Palm Beach County class of 2020 graduation schedule

Palm Beach County class of 2020 graduation schedule
Graduates line up getting ready to walk the stage, at MSU's Fall graduation. (Source: KEYC News 12)
December 18, 2019 at 5:23 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 5:49 AM

The Class of 2020 graduation schedule for Palm Beach County School District has been announced.Graduation ceremonies can be seen live on The Education Network (T.E.N.), viewable on channel #235 on Comcast/Xfinity and channel #99 on AT&T/U-verse.

There will be added security measures this year if you’re attending in person.Guests will be screened and bags are subject to search.

In order to expedite entry, guests are asked to refrain from bringing large bags, purses or backpacks. Clear bags are acceptable.

You are asked to arrive early to accommodate these measures. Dates and times are subject to change.

Ceremonies are planned for approximately 14,000 graduates of 32 schools and academies across Palm Beach County.

Legend:

  • Date
  • Time
  • School Name
  • Ceremony Location

Monday, May 11

6:00 p.m.

Palm Beach Virtual School

Dreyfoos School of the Arts

Tuesday, May 12

2:00 p.m.

Indian Ridge

Indian Ridge

6:00 p.m.

Village Academy

Plumosa School of the Arts

Wednesday, May 13

1:00 p.m.

Royal Palm School

Royal Palm School

Thursday, May 14

5:00 p.m.

Take Stock in Children

Fairgrounds

8:00 p.m.

Adult Education

Fairgrounds

Friday, May 15

12:00 p.m.

Dreyfoos

Fairgrounds

6:00 p.m.

Royal Palm Beach

Fairgrounds

Saturday, May 16

8:00 a.m.

Atlantic

Fairgrounds

1:00 p.m.

Boynton Beach

Fairgrounds

6:00 p.m.

Boca

Fairgrounds

Monday, May 18

8:00 a.m.

John I. Leonard

Fairgrounds

1:00 p.m.

Palm Beach Gardens

Fairgrounds

6:00 p.m.

Lake Worth

Fairgrounds

Tuesday, May 19

8:00 a.m.

Jupiter

Fairgrounds

1:00 p.m.

Palm Beach Central

Fairgrounds

6:00 p.m.

Spanish River

Fairgrounds

Wednesday, May 20

8:00 a.m.

Santaluces

Fairgrounds

12:00 p.m.

Wellington

Fairgrounds

4:00 p.m.

Seminole Ridge

Fairgrounds

7:00 p.m.

Pahokee

On Campus

Thursday, May 21

8:00 a.m.

Forest Hill

Fairgrounds

1:00 p.m.

West Boca

Fairgrounds

5:00 p.m.

Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy

Fairgrounds

8:00 p.m.

Inlet Grove

Fairgrounds

Tuesday, May 26

8:00 a.m.

Park Vista

Fairgrounds

1:00 p.m.

Suncoast

Fairgrounds

6:00 p.m.

Palm Beach Lakes

Fairgrounds

Wednesday, May 27

8:00 a.m.

William T. Dwyer

Fairgrounds

1:00 p.m.

Olympic Heights

Fairgrounds

5:00 p.m.

South Tech

Fairgrounds

7:00 p.m.

Glades Central

On Campus