Possible trespassing incident at Mar-a-Lago, Herald reports

Palm Beach police have confirmed there is an open investigation underway concerning Mar-a-Lago.
The Miami Herald reported it is in connection with another possible trespassing incident. WPTV has not independently confirmed that information.
The Herald said police were called to the club Wednesday.
A trespassing incident earlier this year led to the arrest of Yujing Zhang. She was accused of lying to Secret Service agents to gain access to the club. Authorities said Zhang had various electronic equipment, including a device to detect security cameras.
She was convicted and at her sentencing the 33-year-old Chinese woman told Judge Roy Altman she went to Mar A Lago last March to meet the president and his family to “make friends.”
The judge sentenced her to 8 months for being at Mar A Lago Illegally and lying to the Secret Service.
President Trump is expected to travel to Mar-a-Lago on Friday and spend Christmas and New Year's in Palm Beach.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
