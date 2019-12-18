Protesters in West Palm Beach call for president’s impeachment

Ahead of a critical House impeachment vote, hundreds of activists gathered in West Palm Beach on Tuesday night for a rally in support of impeaching President Donald Trump.
Dozens of "Nobody Is Above The Law" demonstrations were held in South Florida and across the country, including one at the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.
Protesters gathered outside the Mandel Public Library in downtown West Palm Beach, holding signs and blowing whistles, urging lawmakers to defend the Constitution and vote to impeach the president.
To counter the rally, President Trump supporters also showed up to voice their praise for the commander-in-chief.
The Trump 45 organization, which is based in Palm Beach County, views the impeachment as only strengthening the president’s re-election chances.
"In my opinion, it's going on four years in search of a crime, and they don’t have a crime, they never found a crime," said Trump 45 founder Joe Budd. "They want to have an impeachment process, in my opinion, just because they hate the president.
The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on President Trump's impeachment on Wednesday evening.
Scripps Only Content 2019