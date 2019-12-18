Rally supporting impeachment of President Trump in Stuart

Supporters of impeaching President Donald Trump crowded along the north side of the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart during the Tuesday evening rush hour.
“I think they’re just fed up and ready to take a stand,” said rally organizer Fallon Lafley who said the turnout exceeded her expectation of 400 people.
The demonstration was part of several rallies being held in as many as 40 states, urging House members to support an impeachment vote scheduled for Wednesday in Washington.
“They feel it’s important to make their voices heard, this is not acceptable for any president,” Lafley says.
At least one supporter of the President was at the rally carrying a Trump 2020 flag.
The Trump 45 organization based in Palm Beach County views the impeachment as only strengthening the President’s re-election chances.
“In my opinion, it's going on 4 years in search of a crime and they don’t have a crime, they never found a crime, they want to have an impeachment process in my opinion just because they hate the president,” says Trump 45 founder Joe Budd.
