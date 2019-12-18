Theater steps in to help evicted children's choir

During this year’s season of giving we have a heartwarming update to a story we first brought you last month.
After learning that the Palm Beach Children's Choir was being evicted just days before its biggest performance of the year, The Kelsey Theater in Lake Park is stepping up by donating its facility so the organization can go through with its shows.
On January 10 and 12 the children’s choir will be performing its Willy Wonka Junior show. The Kelsey Theater is allowing the youngsters to perform free of charge and all money made through ticket sales will go back directly to the choir group.
“Yeah, we are happy to have the Palm Beach Children’s Choir and we are excited to give the kids a venue to showcase all their hard work," said AJ Brockman with The Kelsey Theater.
Talks are underway between the organization and theater to find a permanent location for the kids to practice and perform in 2020.
Scripps Only Content 2019