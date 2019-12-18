West Palm Beach helps senior citizens in need

The City of West Palm Beach is stepping up to make sure senior citizens have the resources they need to survive this holiday season.
"Whether it’s summer or winter, you don’t want to live on the street," said Uwe Naujak.
For Naujak, his job at the Lewis Center is to help people going through a difficult time. But Naujak remembers when he was the one who needed a helping hand.
"Constantly being afraid, maybe you’ll get robbed, maybe you’ll get beaten up," said Naujak.
Naujak has housing and a job as a resource coordinator to make sure people like him have clothes and food to eat. Still, Naujak is humble knowing at anytime he could end up back on the streets.
"I always say we all are just one step away from being homeless ourselves," said Naujak.
Now the City of West Palm Beach is is hoping to help with a new emergency grant program for people 62 years or older in dire need of money.
"Our seniors are most vulnerable," said Mayor Keith James. "Many of them are on fixed income and so they don’t have an opportunity to supplement their income either through jobs or whatever, so I think that’s a good place to start."
Mayor James said the city’s poverty rate is above 18 percent. So the Housing and Community Development Department came up with a plan to combine money from the city’s general fund and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide up to a one-time $600 dollar grant to low-income senior citizens in critical need.
"Any inability to pay for prescription medication, or if they had some transportation needs, if they were unable to pay for the city’s recently increased fire assessment fee," said Jennifer Ferriol with the Housing and Community Development Department. "Seniors can take advantage of this program."
Applications for the grant will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis and accepted by appointment only.
To learn more about applying for the grant, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2019