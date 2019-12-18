Woman attacked near Palm Springs

Palm Beach County deputies are searching for a man who attacked a woman near Palm Springs earlier this month.
The sheriff's office said the victim was walking along the 1900 block of S. Military Trail on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m. when she was assaulted.
It's unclear why the man attacked her, but he took off afterward, according to investigators.
Surveillance video released on Wednesday showed the attacker walking in the area prior to the incident. He appeared to be unsteady on his feet, even stumbling at one point.
If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:
