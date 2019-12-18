Woman charged in alleged Martin Co. spa sex case sentenced

STUART, Fla. - A judge has sentenced a woman charged in connection with alleged prostitution at massage parlors in Martin County.
48-year-old Lixia Zhu, who previously entered a plea of no contest to one count of racketeering, was given 90 days in jail with time served. Since she had been jailed for more than 100 days, she will not have to serve any more time.
Zhu will also have to repay $15,000 in investigative costs and other court fees and surrender her massage license.
As part of her original deal, prosecutors dropped five other charges, including money laundering and operating a house of prostitution.
