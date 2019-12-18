Yadira Gomez-Abreu: Authorities searching for missing teen in Vero Beach

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl they say has been missing from Vero Beach since December 12.
Yadira Gomez-Abreu is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 119 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Yadira's whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST/1-800-843-5678 or the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-569-6700.
