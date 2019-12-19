Blackshear Jr., Florida host Utah State

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Florida's Blackshear has averaged 12.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Aggies, Bean has averaged 14 points and 11.6 rebounds while Sam Merrill has put up 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.BRILLIANT BLACKSHEAR JR.: Blackshear has connected on 26.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He's also converted 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.