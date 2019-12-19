Delray Beach mother shot in the face, recovering in hospital

A Delray Beach mother will spend the holidays in the hospital after being shot in the face.
Police said Montana Bradley was shot outside a home in the 100 block of NW 7th Avenue on Dec. 8.
Bradley’s sister, Nakia Rollerson, said the victim has her jaw wired shut and cannot talk.
"The pain she is gong through, it hurts me really bad," said Rollerson.
Rollerson said her niece and nephews are with family, but they might have any Christmas presents this year and she is fundraising to help buy them gifts.
"They won't have anything, so it is hard, very hard," Rollerson said.
Delray Beach police are looking for the man who shot Bradley, and Rollerson said it's terrifying for her sister to know the gunman is still out there.
"I am hoping they catch him soon because she is having bad dreams," Rollerson said.
If you have any information that can help detectives, call the Delray Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2019