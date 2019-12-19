Former Supervisor of Elections employee facing child porn charges

The former Information Technology Manager for the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office appeared in court Thursday morning to face charges for thirty counts of possession of child pornography.
61-year-old Jeffrey Darter was fired from the Supervisor of Elections office in November amidst an investigation into alleged child porn possession. At the time, no charges were filed in connection to the investigation.
Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link told FOX 29 at the time that Darter was terminated for violating a policy involving computer use.
"I know the sheriff's office believes they have unpleasant photos that may have been distributed, and they did check our computers, and there was nothing that they were looking for on our computers," said Sartory-Link in November.
On Nov. 13, investigators said they made contact with Darter at the Supervisor of Elections office in suburban West Palm Beach.
According to Darter's arrest report, law enforcement uncovered adult pornography on his work computer, as well as "videos and images of Darter masturbating at his desk at work." Investigators did not find child pornography on his work computer, the arrest report stated.
During the investigation, authorities arrested Darter for battery on a law enforcement officer after a detective said Darter pushed him. Court records indicate the State Attorney's Office later decided not to file those charges against Darter.
Darter's next court date is Jan. 17.
READ THE ARREST REPORT HERE (WARNING - GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS CONTAINED WITHIN THE REPORT):
Scripps Only Content 2019