Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Tom Coughlin. Owner Shad Khan parted ways with the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach a little more than a day after the NFL Players Union took a sledgehammer to Coughlin's reputation. Khan says he decided earlier this season that Coughlin would be gone at the end of the year. But Khan reconsidered the timing in “recent days.” Coughlin built the team from the ground up in the mid-1990s and then revived it upon his return in 2017. He was let go after an arbitrator’s decision to undo millions in fines imposed by Coughlin himself.