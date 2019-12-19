Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Tom Coughlin. Owner Shad Khan parted ways with the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach a little more than a day after the NFL Players Union took a sledgehammer to Coughlin's reputation. Khan says he decided earlier this season that Coughlin would be gone at the end of the year. But Khan reconsidered the timing in “recent days.” Coughlin built the team from the ground up in the mid-1990s and then revived it upon his return in 2017. He was let go after an arbitrator’s decision to undo millions in fines imposed by Coughlin himself.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 26 points to help the Miami Heat hand the Philadelphia 76ers their first home loss of the season, 108-104. The 76ers had been 14-0 at home, including a 113-86 victory over the Heat last month. Joel Embiid had 22 points and 19 rebounds for the 76ers. Tobias Harris scored 20 points.
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap helped fuel a 24-0 run in the third quarter as the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 113-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic added 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Murray finished with 33 points with 13 in the pivotal third quarter. Millsap scored 14 of his 15 points during the third in his return from a strained quadriceps.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans and safety Jordan Whitehead will miss the remainder of the season because of hamstring injuries. The Buccaneers placed both players on injured reserve and also announced that receiver Spencer Schnell has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster. Evans was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time this season, finishing with 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns. Whitehead started 14 games and ranks third on the team in tackles and passes defensed. Schnell entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent this year and appeared in four preseason games with the Bucs.
MIAMI (AP) — Three-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp has agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins. He's expected to take part in spring training. Kemp batted .200 in 20 games for the Cincinnati Reds last year before breaking a rib on April 21. He then spent time in the Mets' minor league system. Kemp is a career .285 hitter with 281 home runs in 14 seasons for four teams. He was runner-up for the NL MVP in 2011 and is a two-time Gold Glove winner.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Dante Fowler and Jalen Ramsey are watching the drama unfolding in Jacksonville with a renewed excitement about their new lives in Los Angeles. The former Jaguars top-five draft picks both were traded to the Rams over the past two seasons. They're both thriving in their new home after enduring major conflicts with Jaguars top executive Tom Coughlin, who was just fired. Fowler confirmed he was the player who got fined more than $700,000 by the Jaguars for declining to complete his offseason rehabilitation work at the team's training complex. The fines violated the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, an arbitrator ruled.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A diversity study finds that white males continue to “dominate” leadership positions at the Football Bowl Subdivision level of college athletics. Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) issued identical letter grades from last year with a D overall, a C for racial hiring and an F for gender hiring. The study examined positions that include university presidents or chancellors, athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives and conference commissioners, using data submitted by the NCAA. It found white men held 77.7% of president or chancellor positions and 76.2% of the 130 positions as athletics directors.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman forward River Baldwin scored a season-best 19 points, Kiah Gillespie added 13 points and eight rebounds and No. 8 Florida State routed North Florida 70-41 Florida State is 11-0 for the second time in school history. The school record for the best start is 12-0 in 2004-05.