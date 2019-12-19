Humane Society of the Treasure Coast looking for foster families for pets during the holidays

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is trying to find dogs and cats homes for the holidays.
The annual program is intended to give shelter animals a chance to spend time out of kennels and into warm and loving homes.
The ultimate goal is to get all of the animals adopted.
The program starts Saturday, Dec. 21, and continues until 4 p.m. on Sunday at the shelter located at 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave., in Palm City, or its Stuart thrift stores located at 2585 SE Federal Highway and 1099 NW 21st St.
Participants should preferable provide food bowls, bedding and toys for their foster pet, but the shelter will assist if needed.
Pets not adopted by their fosters during the program will need to be returned to the shelter by 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 5.
To view the pets currently available for adoption, click here .
For more information about the Home for the Holidays program, call the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast at 772-223-8822.
