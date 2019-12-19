Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-AMERICA
Among public, a great divide at moment of Trump impeachment
Americans are weighing in on President Donald Trump's impeachment. The Associated Press asked people across the country to offer their thoughts on the historic vote in the House of Representatives. The response is as polarized as the country is known to be. But it's possible that people on both sides agree with a state government worker in Tallahassee, Florida, Mark McQueen, when he said: “Tensions are high across the land." In festive places and rush-hour frenzy a week from Christmas, Americans absorbed the moment Trump became only the third president in history to be impeached.
SUNDAYS AFTER: For survivor, routine brings some relief
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — John Vai doesn’t think about the abuse, he doesn’t talk about the abuse. It took him four decades to tell anyone: The Catholic church was the heartbeat of his working-class, Italian-American Delaware neighborhood. But so many years later he took a risk, went to trial and won. He said he unboxed those memories, and the experience almost ripped him apart. He will not do it again. And so, he wakes up at the same time each morning and carries on a strict routine. Happiness isn't what he's after. Stability, he said, is what he needs to survive.
Chinese national arrested for illegally entering Mar-a-Lago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese national is charged with illegally entering President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. It's the second time this year that has happened. Police say 56-year-old Jing Lu refused to leave the Florida resort on Wednesday and was arrested on charges of loitering and prowling. She was being held at the Palm Beach County jail. A Shanghai businesswoman was arrested in March after illicitly gaining admission to Mar-a-Lago. She was later convicted of trespassing and lying to Secret Service agents and is being deported.
Florida mom fueled by holiday cheer hugs stranger, gets $20k
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman caught up in what she calls the magic of Christmas, accidentally hugged a stranger at gas station parking lot and now the video is going viral. Mary Katherine Backstrom was delighted when she saw a stranger cleaning her car windshield. She hugged him excitedly, telling him that random kindnesses are her favorite part of the holidays. Turns out the man was washing his own car windshield. His car just looked like Backstrom's. The mommy blogger recounted the incident in an online video that went viral. Ellen DeGeneres invited Backstrom on the show Tuesday, giving her an oversized check for $20,000.
Sports betting's rapid expansion faces more tests in 2020
LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Legalized sports betting's rapid spread across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, sports betting has been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. But moral opposition and complicated gambling landscapes might slow the spread elsewhere. Still, the topic is already on the agendas of lawmakers from Georgia to California. The most successful efforts so far have come in states that have allowed online betting, a form some states are reluctant to offer.
Ex-cop gets 10 years for ordering teens to strip, run naked
FORT LAUERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer is heading to prison for threatening to arrest two teens if they didn't strip and run naked through the Everglades. Former officer Michael Martinez was sentenced to 10 years Wednesday. Authorities say the 30-year-old pulled the young couple over after they ran a stop sign in 2016 and he found a small amount of alcohol and marijuana in the car. Prosecutors say he told the teens to follow him down an isolated road, where he ordered them to either take their clothes off and run, or go to jail. The teens testified they felt intimidated and thought they had no choice but to obey.
Airline mechanic pleads guilty to jetliner sabotage
MIAMI (AP) — A longtime airline mechanic with potential links to Muslim extremists has pleaded guilty to sabotaging a jetliner with 150 people aboard at Miami International Airport. Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani entered the plea Wednesday in Miami federal court. The 60-year-old Alani did not face any terrorism-related charges despite evidence of ties to the Islamic State group. The FBI says Alani admitted the sabotage and insisted he did it to get overtime pay to fix the Boeing 737. The charge of attempted destruction of an aircraft carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence. Alani will be sentenced in March.
Plan to import cheaper Canadian drugs advances under Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is moving ahead with its plan to allow Americans to safely and legally get access to lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. Health officials have unveiled a proposed legal framework for patients to eventually get medicines from other countries, subject to U.S. safeguards. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar traveled to Florida on Wednesday to promote the plan with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The White House is eager to show progress on prescription drug costs, but the import plan may not have much impact before the 2020 elections. Lawmakers in Congress are at odds over major drug pricing legislation. The pharmaceutical industry has opposed drug importation.
Man gets nearly 6 years in prison for cyberstalking, threats
BOSTON (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison after authorities said he waged an 18-month cyberstalking campaign against a former schoolmate who wrote an online essay about a sexual experience with him. Byron A. Cardozo was sentenced in Boston's federal court Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of cyberstalking and one count of making interstate threats. The 35-year-old was ordered to 70 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. A lawyer for Cardozo did not immediately return a request for comment. Prosecutors say Cardozo sent hundreds of threatening and harassing messages to a former classmate after she published an essay describing a 2001 traumatic sexual encounter with him.
Ohio man dies while diving off Florida's Key Largo
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in the Florida Keys say an Ohio man died while diving off Key Largo. Monroe County Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt says 46-year-old Carroll E. Demaris Jr. was unconscious when he was pulled from the water on Tuesday. He had been diving the Speigel Grove wreck with others from the Rainbow Reef Dive Center. Foul play is not suspected. Autopsy results are pending. Linhardt said Demaris was from Cincinnati.