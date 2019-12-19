Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — John Vai doesn’t think about the abuse, he doesn’t talk about the abuse. It took him four decades to tell anyone: The Catholic church was the heartbeat of his working-class, Italian-American Delaware neighborhood. But so many years later he took a risk, went to trial and won. He said he unboxed those memories, and the experience almost ripped him apart. He will not do it again. And so, he wakes up at the same time each morning and carries on a strict routine. Happiness isn't what he's after. Stability, he said, is what he needs to survive.