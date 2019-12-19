Lawmaker pushes for stricter standards near rail crossings

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Less than a month after a grandmother and 2 grandchildren were killed by an Amtrak train near Corbett Wildlife Management Area, some are pushing to implement stricter standards near rail crossings.
State Representative Matt Willhite hosted a roundtable meeting Wednesday in West Palm Beach with some of the big players like CSX Transportation who owns the tracks where this fatal accident took place, along with FDOT, the federal railroad administration and Brightline.
“It was surprising to hear there was a yield sign and a railroad crossing sign and that’s it,” said Rep. Willhite.
Family members of the deceased didn’t want to speak on camera but were at the meeting with the hopes more could be done, such as installing crossing arms.
FDOT did announce the area where the most recent fatal crash took place will get 2 new signs, a do not stop on tracks sign and a yellow warning sign that says ‘No Gates’ however there are currently no plans to install crossing arms.
“Is there a volume study that needs to be done?” said Rep. Rick Roth.
One person left the meeting abruptly telling NewsChannel 5 if all these officials can come up with is new spray painted signage on the road then “we are in trouble.”
