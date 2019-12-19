Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections to run for reelection

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections is running for reelection, despite saying earlier this year she had no intentions to do so.
According to records, Wendy Sartory Link has filed to run as a Democrat in 2020.
Sartory Link, a commercial real estate attorney, was appointed to the position by Gov. Ron DeSantis back in January after he suspended then-Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher following the controversial November 2018 election.
Bucher came under fire after her office failed to meet a recount deadline in the highly contested Governor and U.S. Senate races, well as the race for Agriculture Commissioner.
Gov. DeSantis said Bucher violated Florida law by missing the recount deadline, by failing to submit improperly completed ballots to a state canvasing board, and for her handling of voter intent determinations and voters who filled out duplicate ballots.
Under Sartory Link's leadership, the county purchased $15 million in new voting equipment to speed up the tabulation process and also handle a bigger volume of ballots.
In addition, Sartory Link said her office also purchased a secure server that will be monitored by the Department of Homeland Security to protect sensitive voter information.
According to records, Sartory Link will run against Democrats Paulette Armstead, Deandre Poole, and Michelle Sylvester. The Republican candidate is Thomas Caprio.
