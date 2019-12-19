President Trump expected in Palm Beach County on Friday

In the face of a growing impeachment controversy, President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in South Florida on Friday to spend the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, flight restrictions for the Palm Beach area will be in place from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5. It's unclear what time the president will fly into Palm Beach International Airport.
In addition, the Town of Palm Beach said road closures in and around Mar-a-Lago will begin on Friday, no later than 5 a.m., and run through Sunday, Jan. 5.
During the closure period, all forms of travel, including pedestrian travel, will be prohibited on S. Ocean Boulevard. from the intersection of S. County Road to Southern Boulevard. The travel restrictions will also extend eastward to the ocean.
The visit comes as President Trump faces intense pressure in our nation's capitol.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment that accused the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. With that vote, Trump became the third president in American history to be impeached.
At a rally in Michigan on Wednesday night, Trump told supporters that the effort against him was "illegal" and accused Democrats of demonstrating "deep hatred and disdain" for voters.
On Thursday morning, President Trump took to Twitter, calling the impeachment a "HOAX" and "the greatest Witch Hunt in American history."
The president was supposed to spend Christmas and New Year's in South Florida last year, but had to scrap those plans to stay in Washington, D.C. because of an ongoing government shutdown.
In 2017, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated the holidays at Mar-a-Lago, including attending Christmas Eve mass at The Church of Bethesda-By-The Sea, an Episcopal congregation on Palm Beach.
President Trump most recently visited South Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday when he held a rally at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, and also made a surprise visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
On Wednesday, a Chinese national was arrested for loitering and trespassing at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Palm Beach police said 56-year-old Lu Jing was spotted taking photographs on property, and resisted officers when they tried to detain her.
In court on Thursday, Jing told a judge she doesn't understand what Mar-a-Lago is. Jing is the third intruder to be caught trespassing at the resort this year, according to police.
WPTV and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
