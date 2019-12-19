Santa Claus delivers joy to critically ill children

Santa Claus traded in his sleigh for ride with sirens and bulletproof glass in West Palm Beach on Thursday.
West Palm Beach police stood in as elves during a special toy drop-off benefiting VIP Kidz, a service organization that helps critically ill kids and their families.
It’s the second year the department has partnered with Hilton and Palm Beach Convention Center to make it happen.
West Palm Beach Police Master Patrolman Rade Momirovich explained why he’s happy to participate.
"When they see Santa, the look on their faces when they scream for joy, that’s what it’s all about," said Momirovich.
For Zoya Jones and her daughter Zoe, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 6-months-old, the message is about more than toys.
"They’re not alone with their condition, we’re here as a family in trying to make it better for the kids," says Jones.
Santa Claus and the officers delivered more than 100 gifts.
