West Palm officer arrested for DUI previously disciplined

A West Palm Beach police officer arrested earlier this month on suspicion of DUI was ordered to be fired after an internal affairs investigation, according to records reviewed by WPTV.
Officer Travis Limauro, 37-years old, was arrested by Jupiter Police in the early morning of Dec. 7 on suspicion of DUI. A spokesperson for West Palm Beach Police told WPTV at the time that Limauro was on administrative leave for another unrelated matter .
According to the IA file obtained by WPTV, Limauro faced accusations of sexually harassing two female cadets. The allegations were substantiated, and Police Chief Frank Adderley ordered his termination.
Limauro appealed the disciplinary decision, and it was reduced to a 40-hour suspension and remedial training, according to police department records. Limauro forfeited 40 hours of vacation time for the suspension.
The IA file says that Limauro allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to one cadet and made inappropriate comments to another. One cadet repeatedly texted Limauro telling him to stop texting her, records show.
The internal affairs investigation began May 22 of this year. Just days earlier, Limauro was accused of a misdemeanor hit & run, according to court records.
Limauro was issued a citation in July for leaving the scene of a crash that occurred on May 16. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor, and prosecutors later dismissed the charge against him. Court records indicate a deferred prosecution agreement was reached in the case.
Limauro has plead not guilty to the DUI charge. His next court date is Jan. 6 in the case.
READ THE INTERNAL AFFAIRS DISCIPLINE HERE:
IA 19-004 Discipline by Contact 5 on Scribd
Scripps Only Content 2019