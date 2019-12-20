FDLE receives complaint of alleged election code violations

The Florida Attorney General’s Office confirms they have forwarded to FDLE allegations of election code violations regarding the collection of signatures for amendments on the ballot.
WPTV called FDLE to find out if it is investigating the complaint, which comes from a group that is also trying to make it harder for amendment questions to pass.
A new law in Florida is requiring signature collectors to register with the state and does not allow paying for signatures.
Keep Our Constitution Clean fired off a list of complaints the group claims it gathered from signature collectors in various parts of Florida including Palm Beach County.
In one reported instance in Delray Beach, collectors admitted to being paid 3 to 4 dollars per signature. A person named in that report calls the allegations ridiculous and says established signature
collectors are grandfathered in under the new law.
Keep Our Constitution Clean is also pushing for its own amendment ballot question and is collecting signatures on a proposed amendment requiring all future ballot amendments to be approved twice by voters.
WPTV reached out to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, the attorney who filed the complaint, and FDLE for a comment, but are waiting to hear back.
Florida representative James Grant sent a letter to the Secretary of State Friday calling on every Supervisor of Elections in Florida to ensure that the petitions they receive are meeting the requirements of House Bill 5 and for sheriffs across the state to investigate these illegal petition practices. Read the full letter bellow:
