Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are no longer on “Coughlin Time.” The team reset all the clocks inside the building about 12 hours after owner Shad Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin. One of Coughlin's many nuances and mandates was setting clocks ahead 5 minutes so players wouldn't be late for meetings. The team wasted little time getting rid of the minutiae. It could be the franchise's most significant change. There's growing belief that Khan plans to keep coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell in 2020, wanting to see what they do can without Coughlin.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored three minutes into overtime, Anton Khudobin stopped 45 shots, and the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3. After Tampa Bay's Tyler Johnson missed on a shot from close range, Alexander Radulov passed to Seguin, who skated in from left wing boards and got the winner from the low slot. Dallas also got goals from Radulov, Radek Faksa, and Jason Dickinson. Khudobin stopped Yanni Gourdes shot during a 2-on-none in the third. Mikhail Sergachev, Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves for the Lightning.
ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan understands why fans have mostly stayed away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium the last two seasons. The team isn't a consistent winner and hasn't made the playoffs since 2017. Ryan says the players haven't done enough to warrant more attention and so he won't be surprised when Sunday's home finale against Jacksonville has tens of thousands of empty seats in a matchup of 5-9 teams. The Falcons are 2-5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year and haven't had a winning home record since going 7-3 with a pair of playoff victories in 2016.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A fourth AFC South title in five years is within reach for the Houston Texans and they are determined to finish the job. Clinching another division crown and playoff berth doesn’t figure to be easy against the improving Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has put together a strong stretch run despite already being eliminated from postseason contention. The Texans took sole possession of first place in their division by beating Tennessee last week. They can clinch their second straight AFC South championship by beating the Bucs who have won four straight games.
MIAMI (AP) — The woebegone Cincinnati Bengals face a challenge Sunday they might be able to tackle: the Miami Dolphins’ running backs. Cincinnati's run defense is allowing 158 yards per game to rank last in the NFL. But then the Dolphins rank last in run offense, and their leading rusher is a 37-year-old quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, with 219 yards. The Dolphins could become the first team whose top rusher totals fewer than 300 yards since the NFL went to a 16-game season in 1978. No wonder Miami is 3-11. And no wonder the Bengals are 1-13.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has had surgery on his left knee that raises anew questions about his long-term health. The fourth-year pro has had at least two other knee operations and at least one on each knee. Despite his issues in the past the Dolphins signed him to a $76.5 million, five-year contract in May. It was the most lucrative deal ever for a cornerback. Coach Brian Flores is declining to discuss the nature of the latest surgery and will not say whether he expects Howard to be ready for the offseason program.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chloe Bibby hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Rickea Jackson had a double-double and No. 15 Mississippi State opened the Duel in the Desert with an 86-61 win over South Florida. Jackson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who took control with a 17-2 run in the first quarter for a 19-4 lead. Bibb had all five of her 3s in the first quarter, which ended with the Bulldogs on top 29-15. Mississippi State faces the winner of Virginia and host UNLV in the championship on Saturday. Maria Alverez scored 12 points to lead the Bulls.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had 15 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls extended their home winning streak to seven games, easily defeating Tampa 84-35. Jaylen Sebree added 11 points for the Owls on Thursday night. Jailyn Ingram chipped in 10, D.J. Robertson scored 10 and Cornelius Taylor had 10. Pat Bacon led the Spartans with 15 points.