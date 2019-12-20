Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court is granting a new “stand your ground” hearing to one defendant and denying one for another. Thursday's rulings settled questions about a 2017 state law that shifted the burden of proof in pretrial self-defense hearings from defendants to prosecutors. The court ruled that a woman charged with shooting a man she said was about to hit her daughter should get a new hearing. The woman was charged before the law went into effect, but her pretrial hearing took place afterward, and the old burden of proof standard was applied. The court said the new standard should have been used.