Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OFFICER SHOT
Suspect caught, killed after shooting Florida police captain
EUSTIS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have killed a man they say shot a Florida police captain near a gas station. The shooting prompted a large manhunt Thursday that ended after a helicopter pilot saw the 38-year-old suspect Jayson Colvin hiding under a canoe. He exchanged gunfire with authorities and was killed. Eustis police Officer Lauren Brown confirmed that authorities engaged Colvin and that he is deceased. Authorities said he has a lengthy rap sheet and that they were familiar with him. Capt. Gary Winheim was alert and talking when he was airlifted to the hospital. He's listed in stable condition.
FLORIDA AIRPORT CRASH
Truck slams through baggage carousel at Florida airport
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A man slammed his pickup truck through a baggage carousel area and into a car rental counter at a Florida airport, narrowly missing two employees behind the counter. Florida Highway Patrol officials say Juan Monsivis was speeding when he smashed through a chain link fence on the edge of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport early Thursday. The last flight had landed about 20 minutes earlier so the airport was quiet. The airport estimated the crash caused more than $250,000 in damage, saying it would have to replace a pricey luggage carousel.
NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING-RESTRICTIONS
Pentagon: Screenings show no new threats after Navy shooting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the Defense Department has completed security screenings of all Saudi Arabian students in the U.S. for military training and found no indications of any immediate threat. The additional vetting comes nearly two weeks after a Saudi student killed three people and injured eight others at a Florida Navy base. The Pentagon will expand its role in vetting international students who come into the country for military training. The Pentagon last week ordered a broad review of the screening procedures in response to the recent deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola by a Saudi aviation student.
SCHOOL SHOOTING-FLORIDA
Parkland school shooting trial delayed until at least summer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The trial of Parkland school shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz has been delayed until next summer. A judge agreed Thursday to postpone the case from the original Jan. 27 start date. Defense attorneys say the original schedule did not afford them enough time to mount a credible defense. They also said such a rapid pace for a case of this magnitude runs the risk of legal errors that could mean a reversal on appeal. Prosecutors say they don't object to a delay of a few months. The 21-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the 2018 massacre that left 17 people dead.
TRUMP-MAR-A-LAGO
Latest Mar-a-Lago intruder appears at first court hearing
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The latest Chinese intruder at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida has appeared in Palm Beach County court. A judge Thursday appointed a public defender for 56-year-old Jing Lu. The judge also ordered that she stay away from Mar-a-Lago and that she remain in custody because of an expired visa. Lu is charged with misdemeanor counts of loitering or prowling and resisting arrest without violence. Police say Lu was told by security she had to leave the resort but returned to take photos. She fled on foot when confronted again and was apprehended at the Worth Avenue shopping district.
AP-US-SHRIMP-NETS-TURTLES
Plan to save sea turtles from shrimp boats scaled way back
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal regulators have vastly scaled back a plan to make more shrimp nets include sea turtle escape hatches. A conservation group calls it "a dangerous departure." The proposed rule would have required about 5,800 inshore shrimp boats to use turtle excluder devices. But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday made a rule public that applies to fewer than 1,100 boats. The new rule takes effect in April 2021. Officials expect it will save as many as 1,160 sea turtles a year. But that's about 1,300 fewer than the estimate was for the 2016 proposal.
AP-HURRICANE MICHAEL-FLORIDA
Florida governor awards Hurricane Michael recovery grants
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is awarding $20 million in grants to help Panhandle communities recovering from Hurricane Michael. DeSantis stopped in three counties Thursday that were affected by last year's Category 5 hurricane. They are among eight counties receiving grants. The money approved by the Legislature earlier this year targets areas that aren't covered by federal reimbursement, like lost revenue from tourism and paying teachers while schools were closed. The grants also will help with ongoing infrastructure repairs as well as improvements to prevent damage during future storms.
CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP
Attorneys argue Trump has right to collect citizenship info
Attorneys for the Trump administration say the president has the right to order the collection of administrative records on citizenship. The attorneys on Wednesday asked for the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's order for the U.S. Census Bureau to gather citizenship information through federal and state records. Trump issued the order last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a citizenship question from being added to the 2020 Census. Civil rights groups are challenging it. They're worried citizenship information will be used by states and local governments to redraw legislative boundaries using only U.S. citizens instead of the entire population.
STAND YOUR GROUND-FLORIDA
Florida Supreme Court rules on 'stand your ground' cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court is granting a new “stand your ground” hearing to one defendant and denying one for another. Thursday's rulings settled questions about a 2017 state law that shifted the burden of proof in pretrial self-defense hearings from defendants to prosecutors. The court ruled that a woman charged with shooting a man she said was about to hit her daughter should get a new hearing. The woman was charged before the law went into effect, but her pretrial hearing took place afterward, and the old burden of proof standard was applied. The court said the new standard should have been used.
GRANDMOTHER SLAIN
Florida teen gets 15 years in prison for killing his grandma
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A judge sentenced a Florida teen to 15 years in prison for killing his grandmother while she was overseeing him. Prosecutors had asked for a 40-year sentence for 17-year-old Logan Tyler Mott. But Circuit Judge Bruce Anderson said he felt that was inappropriate for a teenager. Mott pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 2017 death of 53-year-old Kristina June French. Her body was found in a shallow grave in the family's backyard after Mott's father returned home from a trip and discovered the pair missing. Mott drove to New York, where he was arrested trying to flee to Canada.