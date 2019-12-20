New crime fighting tool can catch criminals in kinder, gentler way

It looks like something out of a Batman movie.
This week, South Florida law enforcement officers got to see how a new tool could help them catch the bad guys in a much kinder, gentler way.
It's called a BolaWrap, a superhero-like gadget that fires out an 8-foot Kevlar tether at 513 feet per second.
Creators said the benefits are plenty. Officers can stand a safe distance away, and it's a much gentler way to stop a criminal. The fast shooting and accurate wrap detains without pain.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Lt. Tenicia Poitier volunteered to demonstrated the technology.
"It did constrain me enough so deputies can get in, move in, and do what they need to do," said Lt. Poitier.
The deputy added she does not see the BolaWrap replacing tasers, but does agree it has its place.
"If we have issues with somebody who's just passive resistant, than we can definitely get him wrapped and secure," said Lt. Poitier.
