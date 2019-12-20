Police: Popeye's Chicken burglar arrested

December 19, 2019 at 10:13 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 10:23 PM

Port St. Lucie police have arrested a suspect they say burglarized a Popeye's Chicken restaurant back in September.

On Sept. 2, at approximately 11:25 a.m., the suspect, 27-year-old Rodney King Frazier of Port St. Lucie, entered the Popeye's Chicken restaurant located at 190 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., approached the cash register, placed a chair under the surveillance camera and sprayed the camera lens. He stole cash, multiple cases of chicken, bags of chicken and a tray of chicken.

Police say there were no signs of a forced entry.

According to a news release, Frazier was identified on November 27 and wanted on several charges.

On Dec. 12, Frazier was arrested and charged with burglary of a structure during state of emergency, grand theft, preventing obstructing extinguishment of fire and criminal mischief.

He is currently booked at the St. Lucie County Jail on a 28,500 dollar bond.

