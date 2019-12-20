Police: Popeye's Chicken burglar arrested

On Sept. 2, at approximately 11:25 a.m., the suspect, 27-year-old Rodney King Frazier of Port St. Lucie, entered the Popeye's Chicken restaurant located at 190 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., approached the cash register, placed a chair under the surveillance camera and sprayed the camera lens. He stole cash, multiple cases of chicken, bags of chicken and a tray of chicken.