Rock star Bret Michaels helps Bahamas family after Dorian

Every rose may have its thorn, but for Poison lead singer Bret Michaels, he’s making sure Christmas in the Bahamas this year is extra rosy in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
After learning about a 9-year-old girl separated from her family after the Category 5 storm hit the islands, the American singer and songwriter is providing the family with a rare gift you can’t find in a store; being reunited.
"I’ve never been to the Bahamas, so this is my maiden voyage," said Michaels.
Using his private plane to deliver gifts and food to families in Coopers Town, the rock star also brought a young girl along for another surprise.
"I’d already seen the house, but not knowing she had not returned, I was like, she goes with us. I’ll get her down there fast and safe," said Michaels.
9-year-old Emma Sawyer and her family lost everything after Hurricane Dorian. The little girl has been staying with extended family along the Treasure Coast while her parents try to build a new home from the ground up.
"I can’t imagine being away from my kids that long. I’m away a couple days and I miss them, so yeah, having her back that’s the best gift of all," said Michaels.
Sawyer said the first thing she plans to do when she sees her mom is give her a hug.
Michaels generosity isn’t stopping in the Bahamas. On Saturday, the singer will head to Puerto Rico to deliver gifts to children and their families.
