Support in Stuart shown for President Trump

STUART, Fla.-- A few dozen of the president’s supporters were waving signs at cars driving by U.S 1 in Stuart Thursday evening.
They wanted to show their support, and the organizer believes now it's more important than ever.
Mel Erb says he's not ashamed to let his Nautical But Nice customers know where he stands politically. "This rally was planned over six weeks ago. We've been planning this and it's just coincidental that it came at this time which could be a good thing or a bad thing."
He's one of the more than 53,000 Martin County voters who voted for President Trump in 2016.
Carol King was at the rally, but she didn't say how she plans to vote next year. "I always thought he was a good president but I keep finding out negative stuff that happens to every president,” she said.
She said she believes it's important to keep an open mind.
"I'm a mother and I'd like my children to learn about politics and you know what's happening. It's important for the younger generation to know," she said.
With the presidential election 320 days away one President Trump supporter says it’s time to prepare for the election.
"I want to do this to show my solidarity to the Republican Party and to help him out in his time of need in this sham of an impeachment process,” said Mark Neild.
Democrats feel much differently about the impeachment process.
They demonstrated across the country in support the night before the impeachment vote.
