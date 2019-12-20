Vigil on Friday for teen hit, killed by school bus

Family and friends will gather Friday night to honor the memory of a Palm Beach County teen who was hit and killed by a school bus earlier this week.
A vigil for 15-year-old Natasha Dwyer will be held at 7 p.m. at the intersection where she was struck, Elmhurst Road and Haverhill Road in suburban West Palm Beach.
According to a crash report, Dwyer entered a crosswalk on Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. and walked in front of a school bus that had a green light.
Fire Rescue officials said the teen was struck by the bus, trapped underneath, and dragged a short distance.
Dwyer was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center as a trauma alert, where she tragically passed away.
The teen was a 10th grader at Inlet Grove Community High School in Riviera Beach, and was going to turn 16 on Christmas Eve.
Family members said Dwyer was in the school's medical program, but had dreams of becoming a YouTube vlogger.
Scripps Only Content 2019