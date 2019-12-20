Walmart investigating controversy after Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack generous layaway payment

A Christmas controversy after a star athlete's heartwarming generosity along the Treasure Coast.
Recently, Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack stunned hundreds of shoppers paying layaway bills at the Walmart in his hometown of Fort Pierce.
"She rung it up and everything came up to zero. And I was like Woooow! This is really great!," said a woman at Walmart.
The good deed has now caused an investigation according to Chicago's Fox affiliate.
Mack's charitable foundation cut an 80-thousand dollar check. The bill only added up to 60-thousand dollars.
According to the report, Walmart is investigating if the store contacted Mack's foundation about what to do with the extra 20-thousand dollars.
The WFLD says the cash was split amongst workers and another employee is said to have alerted Walmart officials, who have launched an internal investigation.
"We appreciate Khalil Mack's generosity in paying off layaway items for hundreds of customers on the Fort Pierce community and are looking into how the store handled the transaction to ensure it was appropriate and in keeping with Walmart's guidelines, said a Walmart spokesperson in a statement.
Scripps Only Content 2019