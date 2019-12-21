DHS watchdog finds no wrongdoing in deaths of 2 migrant children

In this Dec. 15, 2018 file photo, Domingo Caal Chub, 61, holds a smartphone displaying a photo of his granddaughter, Jakelin Amei Rosmery Caal Maquin, in Raxruha, Guatemala. The 7-year-old girl died in a Texas hospital, two days after being taken into custody by border patrol agents in a remote stretch of New Mexico desert. Homeland Security's watchdog found no wrongdoing or misconduct by immigration officials in the deaths of the girl and a boy last December. (Source: AP Photo/Oliver de Ros, File)