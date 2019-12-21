One man dead, one woman injured in shooting in suburban West Palm Beach

One man was found dead and a woman critically injured from gunshot wounds in a vehicle in a residential area west of West Palm Beach early Saturday.
At 4:30 a.m., the Palm Beach Sheriff''s Office said deputies responded to shots fired in the 2300 block of Lena Lane near Purdy Lane off Military Trail and Forest Hill Boulevard.
Deputies found a vehicle crashed into a tree. An unidentified male and female were located inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.
The male was pronounced dead on scene and the female was transported to a local hospital for treatment in critical condition.
Violent Crimes Division detective are investigating this shooting as a homicide. No suspect or motive information has been released.
Scripps Only Content 2019