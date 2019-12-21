Person fatally struck by Brightline train in West Palm Beach

An adult male was killed after being struck by a northbound Brightline train Friday evening.
The crash happened at 6:21p.m. at the Nottingham Ave. crossing in West Palm Beach.
According to West Palm Beach police, the gates were down when the man crossed from west to east at the crossing.
The train resumed operation at around 7:40 p.m., according to a passenger in the train.
The investigation is ongoing.
No more information was immediately available.
