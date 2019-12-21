Person found dead in car in Glades canal

One unidentified person was found dead in a vehicle in a canal near Paul Rardin Park in Pahokee, Palm Beach Fire Rescue said.
At 11:10 p.m., crews responded to reports of a vehicle in water near the intersection of State Road 715 and Old Vandergrift Road.
A vehicle was found upside down in the water.
Rescue divers located one victim inside the vehicle. The person was brought to shore and, on evaluation, paramedics determined that the victim was deceased.
The scene has been turned over to Palm Beach Sheriff's Office for investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2019