Hanukkah celebrated in West Palm Beach

People gathered at Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach on Sunday to celebrate Hanukkah.
Michael Hoffman, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County said, "It's amazing it's inspiring. We are seeing people of all ages. You have little kids smiling and playing. You have seniors who are here just walking around. People are just happy to be with each other. They are happy to be a part of a growing and thriving Palm Beach County Jewish community."
The celebration also featured live music along with arts and crafts.
