Harold's Coffee gives away over 500 gifts to children

Harold's Coffee in Northwood served up some holiday spirit on Sunday.
They gave away over 500 gifts to children in need.
Gregory Diakonidze with Harold's Coffe said, "The kids are our future, these kids are going to grow up and even just the minor thing can affect someones life in a very long time. Hopefully even the smallest thing like this can put a smile on a kids face or cheer them up and make them happy during a downtime or make them happy in a time that may not be the best time."
Kids also had a chance to meet and take photos with Santa Claus.
