Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Austin Reed broke the NCAA Division II championship game record for yards passing before halftime, throwing for 399 of his 523 yards in West Florida's 48-40 victory over Minnesota State. Both teams were seeking a first title in a second appearance in the Division II championship game. Reed had to wait until the second half to break the record for touchdown passes. The redshirt freshman finished with six after tying the previous mark of five in the first half. West Florida was the first NCAA football team to reach the postseason twice in its first four years of existence.