Tractor trailer crashes into historic Yeehaw Junction inn

YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. -- A tractor trailer crashed into the historic Desert Inn and Restaurant in Yeehaw Junction early Sunday morning.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
The site was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1994.
It sits at the intersection of State Road 60 and South Kenansville Road.
Photographer Michael Brown drove by the inn at approximately 6:30 a.m. and saw emergency vehicles and officials at the scene.
According to Wikipedia, as early as 1889 the Desert Inn was a bar room and brothel for cowboys and lumber workers. The Desert Inn closed in June 2018.
