Court rejects challenge to Brightline financing

In part, the appeals court said the environmental impact statement complied with requirements of federal law. “Appellant (the county) argues that the EIS did not take a ‘hard look’ at the effects of the project on public safety; that it did not adequately disclose and mitigate safety risks to trespassers cutting across the tracks at locations other than at legal grade crossings; and that it did not sufficiently analyze the noise impacts caused by both the higher speeds of the freight trains on the improved tracks and the train horns at grade crossings. The record belies these claims,” said the 32-page opinion, written by Senior Judge Harry Edwards and joined by Chief Judge Merrick Garland and Judge Sri Srinivasan.