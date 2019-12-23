FHP: SUV hits, kills bicyclist then takes off

A vehicle hit and killed a bicyclist in Martin County on Monday morning then took off, authorities say.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bicyclist, who has not been identified, was riding in the middle of the westbound lane of Cove Road near SE 44th Avenue around 9:45 a.m.
Troopers said the driver of a Ford Expedition, which was also traveling westbound on Cove Road, did not see the bicyclist and collided with the rider.
Immediately after the impact, a Dodge Charger riding behind the Expedition ran over parts of the bicycle.
FHP said the driver of the Expedition left the scene of the crash and was located a short time later at his home.
The bicyclist was taken to Martin South Hospital, where the rider was pronounced deceased. No one else was hurt.
The case is under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this point.
