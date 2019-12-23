Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Devonta Freeman scored two touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons before Jacksonville took a snap, and that was enough to beat the woeful Jaguars 24-12. Matt Ryan threw for 384 yards and Julio Jones had his biggest game of the year, hauling in 10 catches for 166 yards. Before thousands of empty seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons won their third straight game while holding the Jaguars to 288 yards. Atlanta piled up 518 yards in the final home game of a disappointing season. Jacksonville came out flat in its first outing since the firing of top executive Tom Coughlin.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and No. 8 Florida State beat 24th-ranked Michigan 79-69 in the Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Showcase. Kiah Gillespie had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. She got the final one on a basket just before the buzzer. Leading 54-52, Florida State went on an 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter to build a double-digit advantage. Michigan closed to within 64-61 but couldn't get closer. Amy Dilk scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Wolverines.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jordyn Adams and Terry Taylor scored 30 points apiece as Austin Peay, despite being down to eight active players, beat Alabama State 80-69 at the St. Pete Shootout. The 30 points were a season high for Adams and was the sophomore Taylor's tenth 30-point game at Austin Peay. Adams made all 10 of his free throws and added seven rebounds. Taylor also had seven rebounds for the Governors.
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jailyn Ingram had a season-high 21 points as Florida Atlantic topped Mercer 65-50. Cornelius Taylor had 15 points for Florida Atlantic, which won its fourth consecutive game. Michael Forrest added 13 points.