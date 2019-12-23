Hope For Abaco flies gifts to the Bahamas

STUART, Fla. -- The people of the Bahamas are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
On Sunday, members and volunteers from the organization "Hope For Abaco" chartered a twin engine plane and loaded it with 400 pounds of gifts bound for the children of the Bahamas.
The plane departed from Witham Field in Stuart.
Nick Otton from Hope For Abaco said, "(I've) Been there numerous times now, this will be my sixth trip going back over to the Abacos and this trip, we are going over there to do good. The devastation, you really have to see it to believe it."
They will stay there and held distribute the gifts through Christmas and plan on making future stops for food and water.
To get involved visit https://hopeforabaco.org/ .
