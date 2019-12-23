Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-PROFIT-PLAYERS
Giuliani pals leveraged GOP access to seek Ukraine gas deal
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Soviet-born Florida businessmen made what sounded like a outrageous pitch: Replace the CEO of Ukraine's biggest energy company and remove the anti-corruption U.S. ambassador to Kyiv as part of a plan to make millions shipping massive quantities of natural gas from Texas to Eastern Europe. It didn't seem plausible Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman could pull it off. But then the Trump administration began making the moves they had predicted. Now their efforts to profit from contacts with GOP luminaries are part of a broad federal criminal investigation into the two men and their close associate, Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.
BOEING-CREW CAPSULE
Boeing capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing's crew capsule is back on Earth after an aborted flight to the International Space Station. With a test dummy and no astronauts aboard, the Starliner landed in the New Mexico desert before dawn Sunday. Red, white and blue parachutes popped open and air bags also inflated around the capsule to ease the impact. This first test flight was cut short and the space station docking canceled because of an improperly set clock on the capsule. NASA says it hasn't decided whether another test flight is needed before flying astronauts.
YEEHAW JUNCTION CRASH
Semitrailer inflicts major damage on closed Florida landmark
YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. (AP) — A closed Florida landmark has suffered major damage when a semitrailer plowed into it. Parts of the Desert Inn in tiny Yeehaw Junction, Florida, collapsed when a truck hauling orange juice smashed it early Sunday. No one was seriously hurt. The inn is the centerpiece of Yeehaw Junction, a tiny respite off Florida's Turnpike between South Florida and Orlando. According to a 2013 article in the Orlando Sentinel, the Desert Inn dates to 1889 when it was a barroom and brothel for cowboys and lumberjacks and the look of the place hasn't evolved much since. Before its closure last year, it was a motel and restaurant.
AP-US-SAVING-SEAGRASS
Scientists struggle to save seagrass from coastal pollution
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Efforts to clean up U.S. waterways are helping bring back seagrass beds. The beds provide huge benefits to coastal environments and the creatures that live in them. From Boston to Tampa, researchers are finding that upgrades of municipal sewage plants have improved water quality and created an environment more welcoming to seagrass. Poor water quality had led to the demise and, in some cases, the disappearance of seagrass in coastal areas. Seagrass is often seen as a gauge of the health of marine ecosystems. While there are signs some seagrass is rebounding in the United States, the global picture is more mixed.
TRUMP
Trump slams 'unfair' Pelosi delay, rallies conservatives
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is encouraging young conservatives to stand up to what he calls the “radical left" days after he was impeached by the House. Trump told students in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the conservative conference organized by the group Turning Point USA that “each of you are on the front lines of defending our way of life." Trump complained about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delayed transmission of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which may delay a trial in the GOP-controlled chamber. Trump told young conservatives that ït's so unfair," adding, “They are violating the Constitution.”
BABY DROWNS
Infant drowns in family's tub; no charges yet filed
HOBE SOUND, Fla. (AP) — A 9-month-old Florida baby drowned in his family's bathtub and detectives are investigating. Martin County investigators say Cameron Davis died Friday. His mother told them that the boy's father had been asleep, but she thinks she told him the baby was in the tub. She also thinks she might have fallen asleep. She estimated the baby had been in the tub for 20 minutes before he was found face down and blue in the water. The couple has two other young children. No charges have been filed.
JAGUARS-FALCONS
Falcons score 2 early touchdowns, beat woeful Jaguars 24-12
ATLANTA (AP) — Devonta Freeman scored two touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons before Jacksonville took a snap, and that was enough to beat the woeful Jaguars 24-12. Matt Ryan threw for 384 yards and Julio Jones had his biggest game of the year, hauling in 10 catches for 166 yards. Before thousands of empty seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons won their third straight game while holding the Jaguars to 288 yards. Atlanta piled up 518 yards in the final home game of a disappointing season. Jacksonville came out flat in its first outing since the firing of top executive Tom Coughlin.
FLU SEASON-SOUTH
Flu continues to hit South hard
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The flu season is continuing to hit southern states hard as influenza begins to spread across the country. The flu season got off to an early start in the Deep South. The most recent weekly flu report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds high levels of flu-like illness in 19 states, including most southern states. So far in the 2019-2020 flu season, CDC has reported 19 flu-associated deaths among children.
AP-US-COLD-CASE-MURDER-FLORIDA
New DNA testing in 1981 murder leads Florida police to coach
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detectives say they have solved the 1981 killing of a Florida woman using advanced DNA testing that led them to the football coach of one of her sons. The Lakeland Police Department said 58-year-old Joseph Clinton Mills has been arrested on charges he raped and killed Linda Patterson Slaten. Police say her 12 and 15-year-old sons were sleeping in their rooms the night the 31-year-old woman was killed. Mills told detectives he twisted a wire hanger around her neck while having sex. Fingerprints from an unrelated 1984 arrest and recent DNA gathered by detectives matched evidence from the crime scene.
BC-US-SCI-BOEING-CREW-CAPSULE
Boeing capsule launches to wrong orbit, skips space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing's new Starliner capsule is in the wrong orbit after launching for the first time and will have to skip its visit to the International Space Station. Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, went well until a half-hour into the flight, a crucial dress rehearsal before launching astronauts next year. The Starliner _ empty except for a test dummy and station supplies _ burned too much fuel trying to get into the right orbit. Boeing says it has no idea why the spacecraft timer failed to work properly. The capsule will land in New Mexico on Sunday.