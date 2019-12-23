President Trump spotted at his golf club with Rush Limbaugh

President Donald Trump was spotted Sunday at his golf club near West Palm Beach having lunch with conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh and others.
Instagram user styleconnoisseur03 posted a photo of the commander and chief with Limbaugh and others.
Trump is in town through the holidays after arriving late Friday night.
He gave a speech to young conservatives Saturday night at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in downtown West Palm Beach.
The president is also scheduled to hold a campaign event Jan. 3 in Miami to launch an "Evangelicals for Trump" coalition.
Flight restrictions around Palm Beach International Airport, along with travel restrictions near Mar-a-Lago, are in place through Jan. 5.
