President Trump spotted at his golf club with Rush Limbaugh
December 23, 2019 at 7:40 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 7:43 AM

President Donald Trump was spotted Sunday at his golf club near West Palm Beach having lunch with conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh and others.

Instagram user styleconnoisseur03 posted a photo of the commander and chief with Limbaugh and others.

Trump is in town through the holidays after arriving late Friday night.

He gave a speech to young conservatives Saturday night at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in downtown West Palm Beach.

The president is also scheduled to hold a campaign event Jan. 3 in Miami to launch an "Evangelicals for Trump" coalition.

Flight restrictions around Palm Beach International Airport, along with travel restrictions near Mar-a-Lago, are in place through Jan. 5.

