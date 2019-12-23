VIDEO: Crook knocks out, robs man in Palm Beach County

Newly released surveillance video shows a crook robbing an unconscious man in suburban West Palm Beach, then dragging him away from the crime scene.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a thief violently attacked the victim in the 1300 block of N. Military Trail on Dec. 12 around 9:45 p.m.
The suspect knocked the victim out, robbed him while he was unconscious on the ground, then dragged his limp body away.
Deputies haven't said how badly the victim was hurt, or what was taken from him.
If you know who the crook is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
