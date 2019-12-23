VIDEO: Crook knocks out, robs man in Palm Beach County

VIDEO: Crook knocks out, robs man in Palm Beach County
December 23, 2019 at 3:15 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 3:40 PM

Newly released surveillance video shows a crook robbing an unconscious man in suburban West Palm Beach, then dragging him away from the crime scene.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a thief violently attacked the victim in the 1300 block of N. Military Trail on Dec. 12 around 9:45 p.m.

The suspect knocked the victim out, robbed him while he was unconscious on the ground, then dragged his limp body away.

WATCH SURVEILLANCE VIDEO:

Deputies haven't said how badly the victim was hurt, or what was taken from him.

If you know who the crook is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2019