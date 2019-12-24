Drive safe and arrive alive this holiday season

The Boynton Beach Police Department has an important message for drivers during the holidays: never drive impaired.
On the department's Facebook page, they posted a reminder that the holidays can be a dangerous time for drivers.
During December 2017, 885 people died in drunk driving crashes in the U.S.
According to the National Safety Council, they are estimating around 115 people may die on the road on Christmas Day and 163 fatalities on New Year's.
Something you can do to protect yourself is to always have a designated sober driver when you go out and you can protect others by taking their keys if they are trying to drive, and you know they have been drinking.
AAA has activated a free service for members and non members to help save lives and keep drunk drivers off the road.
You can get a free ride home and tow to a safe location now through 6 a.m. on Jan. 2. Just call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
